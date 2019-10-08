Dr Pepper to hold football pop-up at Oklahoma pie shop ahead of Red River Showdown

DAVIS, Okla. – It’s a big weekend in college football: The Red River Showdown!

On Friday, Dr Pepper is creating a one-of-a-kind “Pit Stop” that will bring its Fansville series to life by taking over Arbuckle Mountain Fried Pies in Davis before the big game in Dallas on Saturday.

The pop-up will be stocked with Dr Pepper products, provide road-tripping fans with Dr Pepper fried pies and of course, free Dr Pepper. There will also be an appearance from Brian Bosworth, Sheriff of Fansville and OU legend.

The Dr Pepper’s Fansville Pit Stop will be open to the public from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at Arbuckle Mountain Fried Pies, 4145 US-77 in Davis.

