× First responders on the scene of car vs. bicycle accident in Del City

OKLAHOMA CITY – First responders are on the scene of a car vs. bicycle accident in Del City Tuesday afternoon.

Officials were called to the scene near SE 44th and Sunnylane around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Fire medical personnel are caring for the cyclist until EMSA can arrive.

There is no word on the victim’s condition or how the accident occurred.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.