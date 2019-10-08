Flamingo sporting new leg brace rejoins flock at Oklahoma City Zoo

OKLAHOMA CITY – A flamingo at the Oklahoma City Zoo is back with her flock after caretakers noticed she was not using one of her legs.

Back in June, caretakers transported Merry, an American flamingo, to the zoo’s hospital for stall rest after noticing swelling in her right leg.

While at the hospital, Merry received regular therapeutic laser treatments help her leg heal while also under the observation of zoo staff.

Zoo officials say nearly four months later, Merry has rejoined her flock and is sporting a leg brace, made of waterproof swimmers tape and wetsuit material. She will wear the brace on a long-term or indefinite basis.

Caretakers will continue to monitor Merry regularly and is now viewable to guests.

