Former OU pitcher Keilani Ricketts was officially introduced as a member of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Softball Team on Tuesday in Oklahoma City.

Ricketts is one of three replacement players to the main 15-player roster.

She got the news she had made the team while attending church Sunday morning.

Softball returns to the Olympics next summer in Tokyo after being eliminated from the Olympic program after the 2008 games.