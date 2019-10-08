Governor to speak with Lawton residents about their concerns

LAWTON, Okla. – Lawton residents have the opportunity to talk with Governor Kevin Stitt about the issues that matter to them.

Stitt is bringing his Top Ten Cabinet Tour to Lawton on Oct. 24.

The event will be held at Lawton City Hall. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and the program will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a presentation from Stitt and select members of the cabinet, according to a news release.

A listening session in which Oklahomans speak one-on-one with the governor or members of the cabinet about issues they want addressed will follow the presentation.

“My administration is committed to working with the people of Oklahoma to deliver a Top Ten state, which is why we are taking our cabinet meeting on the road to share about our progress and to listen to citizens,” said Governor Stitt. “As part of the public meeting, we will share about our progress in delivering government accountability, recruiting new jobs to diversify our economy and generating innovative solutions to address access to healthcare and a quality public education. We will also spend time hearing from you, touring your community and meeting with local leaders as we work together to ensure success for all 4 million Oklahomans.”

Admission is free and the event is open to the public. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP. Click here to RSVP.