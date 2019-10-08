Guthrie man beaten and stabbed repeatedly, left unconscious in pool of blood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE, Okla. - A Guthrie man woke up in the hospital after he says he was beaten and stabbed several times inside his home.

“I just can’t imagine how anyone could do that to another person,” the victim’s daughter, Cherise Skinner, said. “You’re monsters.”

Fifty-two-year-old Scott Wright is suffering from countless stab wounds, broken ribs, a broken nose and his eyes are swollen shut.

“We don’t know who attacked him,” the victim’s son-in-law Bob Flynn said. “We don’t know why they attacked him.”

Wright’s daughter, Cherise Skinner, says she got a call from the hospital Sunday afternoon.

“They said, 'Oh, there’s police tape around your dad’s house.' So my mind goes to the darkest place,” Skinner said. “Like, 'Is my dad dead?'”

Police say Wright told them three men knocked on his door late Saturday night. The group barged in and began beating and stabbing Wright to the brink of death.

“But all that just really got to me,” Flynn said.

The last thing Wright can remember is a final blow to his head that knocked him out cold, leaving him unconscious in a pool of blood.

Wright said he somehow made it to the hospital, but his truck, along with his wallet and cell phone, were stolen.

“It’s like a waking nightmare,” Flynn said. “You just kind of want it to stop.”

Wright’s children tell News 4 their dad, who is now almost unrecognizable, is healing but is still in an immense amount of pain.

Wright also says he’s trying his hardest to move forward and remember any clue he can to help police find the men responsible.

“They are just on the streets right now,” Skinner said.

Wright's truck was found abandoned and taken into evidence, police said.

Police have made no arrests in this case. They are urging anyone with information to call (405) 282-3535.