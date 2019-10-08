“I want to be with my brothers,” Adorable sibling group in DHS custody hoping to live together again

OKLAHOMA CITY – For 13-year-old Ray, 12-year-old Josiah and 10-year-old Clarence, basketball may just be their favorite pastime, and they’re good, too.

You can tell by Clarence’s outfit he’s a big Golden State Warriors fan, mostly because he loves Steph Curry.

He’d love to be just like him when he grows up.

“Basketball in the NBA,” Clarence said.

Ray also loves playing sports.

“I’d probably say basketball and probably run track because I’m in like, running club right now,” Ray said.

But as for Josiah, he’s more of an artist.

“Well, mostly draw because drawing I can draw realistic stuff. I can draw cartoon stuff. I can draw funny stuff,” he said.

The boys really love each other. But, like most siblings, there’s always room for a little ribbing.

“He’s loving but sometimes he’s hyper too at the same time and he gives out big hugs too. Huh, Clarence? I love you,” Ray said to Clarence.

“He can be a comedian when he wants to and sometimes he can be annoying,” Ray said of Josiah.

As the oldest, Ray is a natural-born leader.

“Raymond, he’s loyal. Sometimes he can be ornery, and he’s brave,” Josiah said about Ray.

“Strong. When someone’s bullying us he stands up to them,” Clarence said.

These siblings went into DHS custody a year ago.

Right now, Josiah and Clarence live in one home while Ray is in another home.

“I want to be with my brothers,” Clarence said.

This trio isn’t picky about where they go as long as they’re together. They’d also like some pets, too.

“I want a family that has pets. Like a dog or something. I love dogs. They’re cute. I like Pyrenees, pit bulls, chihuahuas. Chihuahuas are adorable,” Josiah said.

But most importantly – they want a family.

“A mom and a dad,” Ray said.

“Yeah, a mom and a dad,” Josiah said.

“Them,” Clarence said.

These boys have only had each other for so long.

It would be nice to share that bond with loving parents.

“Nice, kind. They won’t hurt us,” Clarence said.

Children hoping this time the ball will be in their court so they can find that place to call home.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved.

For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or click here.

