Juvenile arrested after allegedly raping another student at Putnam City High School

WARR ACRES, Okla. – A juvenile was arrested after allegedly raping another student at Putnam City High School.

According to a police report, the two students were inside an office together last week when the male student shut the office door and grabbed the female student.

The report states the male then allegedly raped the girl, who repeatedly told the male to stop.

The victim was able to get away and called friends to take her home.

She told police she texted the male student asking him why he didn’t stop, in which he replied with “I’m sorry.”

According to the report, the victim was taken to the hospital where staff said a sexual assault did occur and “it was violent.”

During an interview with police, the male student said the victim told him to stop, but thought she was “playing,” so he did not stop.

The male student was arrested for forcible rape and transported to the Oklahoma County Jail as a youthful offender.