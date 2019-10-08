Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – A man is dead after a three-hour standoff with police in northeast Oklahoma.

Tahlequah police were called to a home near South State Ave. and West 1st St. on a domestic dispute involving weapons at around 3 p.m. Monday.

When police arrived, they say a man came to the front door with two guns – a shotgun and handgun. The man then allegedly fired shots at officers with the handgun.

Officers called for backup and took cover.

When more officers arrived, the man came back to the door, weapons in hand, and refused officers’ orders to put the guns down.

That’s when three officers fired at the man, who then went back inside, according to KJRH.

Police later got a search warrant to go inside the home where they found the man dead from a gunshot wound. The man has not yet been identified.

It’s not yet known if the man died from an officer’s gunshot or a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The three officers who fired their weapons are on paid administrative leave.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

