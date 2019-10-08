Man lands “deer of a lifetime” in Seminole County, wildlife officials say

Warning: The Facebook post below contains an image that may be considered graphic to some viewers. 

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. – A man hunting in Seminole County has a story to tell after what he thought was a nontypical buck turned out to be a doe.

Over the weekend, Chris Blades was hunting in Seminole County, according to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.

“What he thought was an extremely nontypical buck actually turned out to be a doe!” said the agency on Facebook.

Wildlife officials say it was “the deer of a lifetime.”

According to wildlife officials, biologists say this can occur in an average of one out of 10,000 does.

Because of this, regulations are referred to as “antlered” and “anterless,” instead of “buck” and “doe.”

