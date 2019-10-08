New video shows moments after dog steps on gun, shooting owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENID, Okla. - Police have released body cam after a 7-month-old lab named Molly stepped on a gun, shooting her owner.

On October 3, just after 2:30 p.m., police responded to an accidental shooting call near N. 10th St. and Hemlock.

According to Enid News & Eagle, passenger 44-year-old Tina Springer and driver 79-year-old Brent Parks, both of Nash, were stopped for a train when the incident happened.

Molly was in the backseat of the vehicle when she jumped onto the console, causing a gun to discharge and hit Springer in the left thigh. The console had a folding center and a .22 caliber handgun was under it.

Parks called 911 and told the dispatcher what happened.

911 dispatch: What happened?

Caller: Well, a gun went off.

911 dispatch: She shot herself?

Caller: She didn't do it herself.

911 dispatch: Who shot her?

Caller: The dog [expletive] stepped on it and it went off.

911 dispatch: The dog shot her?

Caller: Yeah.

The dispatcher told Parks how to make a tourniquet with his belt.

Parks reportedly told police the gun is not normally loaded when he carries it.

On Monday, police released body cam video of what happened when officers first arrived at the scene.

Officer: Hello, how are we doing? What do we got going on? What happened?

Body cam video shows Molly standing on the center console.

Enid police say they found three shell casings inside the car.

Springer was taken to the hospital to be treated. She is expected to be released from the hospital on Tuesday.