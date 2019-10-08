Oklahoma family hoping to be reunited with late son’s stolen guitar

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma family is hoping to be reunited with one of their late son’s guitars after it was stolen, resulting in the arrest of one man.

Last week, Tulsa police say someone broke into a detached garage belonging to the Cunningham family and stole two guitars.

Patrick Cunningham told FOX 23 the guitars belonged to his son, Bradley, who was killed in a car crash back in 2013.

Cunningham, his wife and Tulsa police worked on the case together, which eventually led to the arrest of Kevin Megehee.

Police say Megehee allegedly tried to pawn the guitars at a guitar shop.

“My wife left the pawn shop and went down to the location where he supposedly lived and found the car,” Cunningham said.

She called police and officers found one of the stolen guitars inside an apartment. Officials thought the other guitar was also found, but when they opened the case, a different story was revealed.

The case was full of stolen items, ranging from IDs, passports, sets of keys, checks and garage door openers.

Megehee was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on complaints of stolen property and false declaration of ownership.

Cunningham says his son’s ashes were in a cross in one of the guitar cases. He believes they are gone, but hopes to at least get the guitar back.

Click here to read more.