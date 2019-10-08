× Oklahoma man facing charges after allegedly stealing more than $15K in saddles, tack

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. – An investigation into stolen property totaling more than $15,000 led to the arrest of a Pawnee man.

On September 19, Augustus Sioux May, 20, of Pawnee, was arrested and booked into the Payne County Jail. He is charged with one count of burglary in the second degree and one count of receiving or knowingly concealing stolen property.

Officials started investigating on September 10 when a victim contacted the Payne County Sheriff’s Office to report a burglary of his barn in rural Payne County.

Several items were stolen, including three trophy saddles, headstalls, tie-downs, saddle pads, custom bits, custom spurs and boots. The stolen property was worth more than $15,000.

Special rangers of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) were called to assist in the investigation.

On September 12, a special ranger received information that two of the saddles were pawned at a pawn shop in Perkins. They also learned that the suspect attempted to sell the third saddle at a pawn shop in Cushing but was unsuccessful.

Officials looked at surveillance videos from the pawn shops which led investigators to a vehicle of interest and then May.

May was found at an Osage County residence and surveillance was set up by a special ranger and investigator with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office.

May was taken into custody without incident with an arrest warrant.

He allegedly admitted to burglarizing the barn and pawning three custom saddles. He says he sold the third saddle at a pawn shop in Pawhuska. He also led authorities to a remote cabin where he turned over the stolen custom spurs.

The spurs were returned to the victim, however, the other stolen items were not recovered.

May says the items were thrown away.

A charge for receiving or knowingly concealing stolen property is pending against May in Osage County, where the third saddle was pawned.

He is currently free on a $10,000 bond.