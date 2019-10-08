Oklahoma woman dies after swerving to miss deer in roadway, crashing vehicle

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. – A woman died after swerving to miss a deer in the roadway and crashing her vehicle, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

It happened Tuesday, just before 9 a.m., on State Highway 31, about one mile west of Haywood.

According to a trooper’s report, 36-year-old Lacey Hill, of McAlester, was driving eastbound on the highway when she swerved to miss a deer, striking a deep ditch.

Hill was pronounced dead at the scene. A juvenile female was also in the vehicle and not injured.

The cause of the crash was due to an animal in a roadway.

