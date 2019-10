NORMAN, Okla. – The University of Oklahoma Police Department is searching for two suspects they say stole a car from campus on September 28.

According to the OU PD, the two suspects stole a student’s backpack from Catlett Music Center.

The suspects then took the keys from inside the bag and stole the car from the University Parking lot at College Ave and Cruce.

If you have any information or know the whereabouts of these suspects, call Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-STOP(7867).