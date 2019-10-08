Passenger killed in three-vehicle crash, OHP says

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. – An investigation is underway after a three-vehicle crash claimed the life of one woman.

It happened Monday, just after 7:30 p.m., on US 270 at Ashley Road, approximately 4.5 miles east of Krebs.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, two vehicles were traveling eastbound on US 270; one was in the outside lane and the other in the inside lane.

The report states the driver of the outside lane vehicle merged into the inside lane vehicle who then crossed the center line and struck a third vehicle traveling westbound in the inside lane.

The passenger in the third vehicle, Donna McSpadden, 70, of Clayton, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the second and third vehicles were stable when taken to the hospital. OHP officials say the driver of the first vehicle, who merged into the second vehicle, is unknown at this time.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.