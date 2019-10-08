Police investigating after man severely beaten, stabbed at Guthrie home

GUTHRIE, Okla. – Guthrie police are investigating after a man was severely beaten and stabbed in his home over the weekend.

A man told police he was in his home, near Noble and Lombardy, Saturday evening when several people entered and started to assault and stab him.

According to the Guthrie News Page, the 52-year-old was knocked unconscious and said his wallet, along with other items, had been stolen.

The man was severely beaten and had facial and rib fractures, as well as several stab wounds.

Investigators are working on several leads and say the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call the Guthrie Police Department at (405) 282-3535. You can remain anonymous.

