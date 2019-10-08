× Police: Man accused of ramming Oklahoma officer’s patrol vehicle, injuring officer sentenced to prison

PAOLI, Okla. – A man accused of ramming an Oklahoma officer’s patrol vehicle and injuring the officer has accepted a plea agreement to multiple charges.

Back in June, Quinn Wykoff was taken into custody after he was found a few miles south of Elmore City.

On June 21, a traffic stop was conducted by Assistant Chief Hutchings on a vehicle driven by Wykoff, according to police.

Hutchings was told that Wykoff had a valid felony warrant for his arrest during the stop.

Officials say when Hutchings went to arrest Wykoff, a fight ensued.

At some point during the altercation, Wykoff pulled out a large knife. Hutchings then “unholstered his service weapon, causing Wykoff to jump inside of his truck to flee the scene,” police say.

Hutchings got back in his patrol vehicle when Wykoff put his vehicle in reverse and backed into the patrol vehicle “at a high rate of speed,” causing major damage.

Police say Wykoff locked up his brakes when Hutchings was chasing him, and put his vehicle in reverse, attempting to ram the patrol vehicle a second time.

The department says the patrol vehicle was disabled and unable to pursue.

Hutchings was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and later released. K9 Lion was also in the vehicle and is OK.

According to the Paoli Police Department, Wykoff accepted a plea agreement to several charges including assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery by means of a deadly weapon or by such means as to likely cause death or attempt to kill, assault by such means or force as to likely cause death or attempt to kill, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of CDS – meth.

Paoli police say as part of Wykoff’s agreement, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison and five years of probation.