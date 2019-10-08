Redlands Community College joins college credit initiative

EL RENO, Okla. – Redlands Community College is now part of a national initiative that assists students with college credit to complete their degrees.

Redlands is one of eight Oklahoma colleges and universities picked to join the Institute for Higher Education Policy’s Degrees When Due initiative, according to a Redlands news release.

As part of the program, the college will participate in best practices in degree reclamation, provide targeted support and re-engage students who have paused or stopped out of their studies, according to the news release.

“Redlands is excited to be a part of this initiative dedicated to helping students finish their degrees,” said Jack Bryant, Redlands president. “Students face so many challenges ranging from financial to personal, and we look forward to developing better methods and programs that give these students the support they need to achieve their education and career goals.”

The initiative gives Redlands access to resources to assist in auditing students’ previously earned credits to determine the students’ most efficient pathway to graduation.

The program helps Oklahomans who have some college credit but no degree, the news release states.

“Our Degrees When Due institutional and state partners are building a strong pathway to degree attainment for all students, including by providing an on-ramp for those who have paused their studies or ‘stopped-out,’” said IHEP President Michelle Asha Cooper, Ph.D. “IHEP enthusiastically welcome the selected institutions and states to this effort. Through this initiative, they will increase student success, serve as a diverse set of student populations, and join us in addressing on of higher education’s most pressing challenges: degree completion.”

The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education facilitated Redlands participation in the initiative. Oklahoma is one of 20 states participating in the initiative.