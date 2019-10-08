Sound Check: Beau Jennings has new music and discusses his love for Will Rogers

OKLAHOMA CITY- Norman-based Beau Jennings isn’t afraid to try new things.

He’s lived in Brooklyn, Austin and his home state of Oklahoma making music.

Beau made a documentary released in 2015 retelling the story of Will Rogers from birth to death.

We sat down with Beau to talk about his latest album, his love for Will Rogers and how Taylor Swift is helping him learn about life.

You can see his band Beau Jennings & The Tigers live October 19 at the 51st Street Speakeasy.

For more information visit clerestoryav.com or beaujennings.com

Download the latest episode below or look for Sound Check on your favorite podcast platform.