Veterans job fair to be held in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A free job fair for veterans is set to be held in Oklahoma City this week.

DAV and RecruitMilitary are bringing an event to Oklahoma City on Thursday to help veterans, military spouses, transitioning military, National Guard members and Reservists with career opportunities.

The career fair will be held at the Bricktown Events Center, 429 East Kings of Leon, in Oklahoma City on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free parking is available in the Joe Carter Lot across East Kings of Leon (formerly East California Ave.)

Event officials have listed success tips for those who want to attend and what attendees can expect on their website.

