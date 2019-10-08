× Washita County crash between truck, agricultural sprayer leaves one man dead

WASHITA COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after the driver of an agricultural sprayer allegedly failed to yield from a stop sign and hit another driver.

It happened Monday, just after 10 a.m., on State Highway 55 and County Road 2160, two miles east of Sentinel, Oklahoma.

According to a trooper’s report, 57-year-old John King was driving eastbound on the highway in a 1995 International when another driver, operating an agricultural sprayer, traveling southbound on the county road failed to yield from a stop sign.

Officials say the driver of the sprayer went into the path of King’s vehicle.

King was pronounced dead at the scene. The second driver was stable when taken to the hospital.

The report states the cause of the collision was due to failure to yield from a stop sign.

The collision remains under investigation.