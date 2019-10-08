× Yoga, Farm Market part of October lineup at Scissortail Park

OKLAHOMA CITY – The events team at a new park in Oklahoma City has put together a lineup of ongoing, free events and activities following a successful grand opening recently.

Scissortail Park opened September 27 with a free concert from Kings of Leon. City officials say 28,000 people attended the concert.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

To kick off October, park officials are holding several events for the public.

Each Saturday in October, you can join the horticulture team from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. near the Love’s Travel Stops Stage and Great Lawn for a Fall Market.

There will be nearly 40 local vendors offering everything from alpaca yarn, to craft beer, honey, herb plants, fall flowers, fruit from a no-spray orchard and more.

Or, Gold’s Gym is presenting a free yoga class on Mondays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The all-levels class is designed for ages 18 and up and is led by instructors from Gold’ Gym. Participants should check-in at the Boathouse Pavilion each week, and bring a yoga mat and water. Class locations will vary and late arrivals are not accepted five minutes in to class.

An all-levels boot camp, also presented by Gold’s Gym, is offered on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Check-in is at the Boathouse Pavilion and participants are asked to bring mats and dumbbells, although equipment will be provided by class instructors.

And for the kiddos, there will be a variety of storytimes for children called ScissorTales that are planned at the Playground and Play Pavilion.

On Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 4 p.m. children of all abilities can spend an hour hearing stories, singing songs, moving around and participating in a free craft. Bilingual ScissorTales are on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and feature stories, sing-a-long songs and a related, free craft.

This activity is best for children ages 5 and under and they must be accompanied by an adult. The Del City Puppet Theater will make a special appearance on Thursday, October 24 at 4 p.m.

Click here for more information on the events.