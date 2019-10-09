200K medical marijuana patient applications approved in Oklahoma, officials say

OKLAHOMA – Hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans are now medical marijuana patients, according to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority.

Under State Question 788, a person 18 years or older would need to apply for a medical marijuana license with the Oklahoma State Department of Health after receiving a note from their doctor. If approved, the patient would then have to pay $100 to obtain that license.

Since applications became available in August 2018, officials say thousands of Oklahomans have applied for licenses.

On Monday, officials with OMMA said they have approved 200,000 patient applications.

Officials say that is an average of 3,500 per week since they began accepting applications last year.