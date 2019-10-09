Bike burglar continuously hits Del City businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL CITY, Okla. - Employees with H.W. Automotive tell News 4 a man, apparently no stranger in breaking into Del City businesses, has hit every two weeks over the last year.

“Busted windows, we pretty much have to leave everything unlocked so no windows get busted,” said Service Advisor John Whitson.

It's a lesson H.W. Automotive learned the hard way.

For months, a man continuously showed up to their Southeast 29th and Bryant property. Always on a bike and always at the crack of dawn.

He rummages around the inside of cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs parked in their lot.

“All the glove compartments will be open and everything. He stole car batteries out of a few.”

And he's busy.

Recently installed security cameras caught the crook in the act twice in less than a week.

Last month, a car horn scared him away, but he was back a few days later.

John Whitson received an alert from his cameras, showing movement on the property, so he called 911.

You can see in the video, Del City Police pull up and the bandit takes off, but not without leaving a crucial piece of evidence behind: his backpack.

In a police report, things like cigarettes, a flashlight, and a meth pipe were all inside.

Less than 24 hours later, he was back again looking for his belongings.

Local business owners have no idea who he is.

“We just know he rides a bicycle and wears a bandanna over his face.”

But know they want the bike bandit found immediately.

Police were able to collect DNA and fingerprints from some of the things found in his backpack.

If you have any information, call Detective Sgt. Cowden at 405-671-8857.