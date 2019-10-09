Body camera footage released of officer-involved shooting, chase

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department released body camera footage from a wild pursuit and officer-involved shooting that happened last month.

Officials say it all started with a traffic stop on Sept. 9 at S.W. 72nd and Western.

On the newly-released body camera footage, the officer is seen approaching the vehicle and then you see the driver grab a gun.

“Hey, show me your hands,” the officer yelled. “Shots fired, shots fired! He’s going north on Western.”

With glass shattered and a wound from the officer’s bullets, the driver, 24-year-old Shelby Stanfield, still continued to run from police.

According to the incident report, at one point during the pursuit, Stanfield allegedly fired shots at the officer and threw his gun out of the window.

Stanfield eventually hit a curb and crashed out.

“Driver, step out of the vehicle!” the officer yelled. “Show me your hands! Turn your back towards me! Get on your knees!”

“Ow. Hey, you f****** hit me, dude,” Stanfield is heard saying on the footage.

“Put your face on the ground,” an officer yelled.

Once Stanfield was cuffed and in custody, the officers turned their attention back toward his vehicle.

“Passenger, exit the vehicle!” an officer yelled.

Stanfield’s passenger, 28-year-old Glenn Marshall, is seen slowly getting out of the vehicle.

“Keep walking backward. Go down to your knees. Put your face on the ground!” an officer yelled.

The officers are seen taking Marshall into custody.

Stanfield was treated at the hospital and booked into jail on complaints of possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after a former felony conviction.

Marshall was not hurt and was also booked into jail on a complaint of having a firearm after a former felony conviction.

