Canadian County cracking down on lewd, illegal crimes at Lake Overholser

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – The Canadian County sheriff says his department has received calls from concerned citizens day and night regarding problems with drugs and lewd acts along the shores of Lake Overholser.

“There [are] a lot of families that hang out at the lake,” said Canadian County Sheriff Chris West. “They like to fish and have cookouts and picnics and so when they call and they feel like there [are] illegal things going on and something that’s threatening to them and their children, we take that seriously.”

West says the most recent example of that happened just days ago.

Authorities say 19-year-old Luis Martinez-Avalos was arrested at Lake Overholser after narcotics investigators allegedly found ecstasy, cocaine, Xanax and marijuana in his vehicle.

West says it’s just part of a larger problem they’ve seen at Lake Overholser in recent years.

“Not just the drugs but the illegal sex acts and the lewd acts that are gross and that children and the public do not need to be watching,” West said. “They need to feel free to go to the park and to the lake.”

West says the sheriff’s department has received multiple calls about such acts at the lake and they have no tolerance for the illegal activity.

“The park and the lake is no place for people to be going out to have sex,” West said. “There [are] better places they can go to do that and keep it private, and it’s actually against the law.”

In the meantime, their deputies will be on patrol and dispatchers will be on the line should the public need help.

“Our parks and our lakes need to be safe places to go,” said West.

Contact authorities if you see illegal or lewd activity at the lake.