Case of the mumps confirmed at Oklahoma elementary school, officials say

FLETCHER, Okla. – Officials at an Oklahoma elementary school say they have had one confirmed case of the mumps.

School officials at Fletcher Elementary in Fletcher, Oklahoma, say according to the doctor, the student was contagious during the week of September 16.

Parents are being asked to watch their children for any swelling or sore throats. Symptoms may show up two to four weeks after exposure.

School officials say wrong information about the student not being vaccinated is circulating.

The student was up-to-date on their vaccinations, according to school officials.