Cats thrown from van on Tulsa highway must be adopted in three days

TULSA, Okla. – Two cats only have a few days to find a home after they were thrown out of a van in a clear bin in northeast Oklahoma.

Haley Scott said while she was on Highway 75 on Tuesday, she saw a bin with two cats inside thrown out of a van.

Scott stopped to help the cats and called the Tulsa Animal Welfare.

According to FOX 23, the shelter will check the conditions of the cats and hold them for three days if they’re healthy enough.

If they are not adopted after three days, they will be euthanized.

Scott says she cannot keep the felines and hopes someone will adopt them.

If you are interested in adopting the cats, call the Tulsa Animal Welfare at (918) 596-8000.

