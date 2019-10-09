Chase suspect identified in connection with $250,000 burglary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police have identified the man in Monday morning’s police chase and manhunt, and is also connected to a burglary case where $250,000 in tools were taken.

Police say 41-year-old Hunter Wintersmith took them on a wild chase through southeast Oklahoma City Monday.

“Officers responded to a call of an assist. This was to assist some of our burglary detectives. They’d actually been called out on a stolen vehicle that had been recovered near a storage unit and received some information about who the suspect may have been,” Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Megan Morgan said about Monday’s chase.

An officer then spotted the suspect’s vehicle and tried to pull him over, Wintersmith then took off and lead police on a chase to the southeast side. He then wrecked his vehicle near SE 60th and Stiles and ran away. Police later found him hiding between homes in a nearby neighborhood.

“There he is,” said Air Comfort Solutions pilot Mason Dunn on Monday as police took Wintersmith into custody. “That’s good eyes there by air one.”

Inside Wintersmith’s truck, police found stolen property and connected the dots to even more stolen goods.

“They were able to from this investigation get a search warrant for a storage unit where they recovered $250,000 worth of stolen property inside that storage unit,” Morgan said.

Inside the storage shed, police found giant metal toolboxes. Those tools were taken from Allen Contracting over the weekend.

We spoke with Allen Contracting but they declined to comment on the case.

“Charges have not been filed in connection with this burglary on this suspect, but those charges are anticipated,” Morgan said.

Wintersmith is in the Oklahoma County Jail for eluding police, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.