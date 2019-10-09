City leaders: Drones prohibited during OSU homecoming events

STILLWATER, Okla. – Now that fall is in the air, Oklahoma State fans are gearing up for one of the most well-known homecoming parades in the state.

While Cowboy fans are ready for a plethora of activities, city leaders are reminding residents about a new resolution that goes into effect for the homecoming events.

The new resolution prohibits the flying of unmanned aircraft systems during OSU homecoming events.

Stillwater Chief of Police Jeff Watts says law enforcement officers will be out in force during the homecoming parade and walkaround on Oct. 18 and Oct. 19.