× Duncan police, OHP bomb squad investigate suspicious item found on school bus

DUNCAN, Okla. – An investigation was underway after a suspicious device was found on an Oklahoma school bus this week.

According to officials with Duncan Public Schools, before a morning route on Tuesday, a bus driver noticed a suspicious item on his bus.

Duncan police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Disposal Unit were called in to inspect the object.

Officials determined the object was a firework.

School officials say students and staff were not in danger at any time.

“At no time were any staff or students in any danger. Duncan Public Schools will continue to update the public about such incidents whenever possible in order to reduce speculation and to reassure staff, students, and parents. Duncan Public Schools again thanks local and state law enforcement for their swift and thorough response.”