Felony charges filed against contractor in home remodel gone wrong

DEL CITY, Okla. - Over a year ago, the In Your Corner team introduced you to a Del City couple that was allegedly taken for close to $12,000 in a home remodel gone wrong. Now that couple is a big step closer to getting justice.

"We take this sort of crime very seriously," said Dara M. Derryberry, Senior Deputy Attorney General.

"We were just really taken in by his knowledge," said Virginia Dial.

Virginia and Gordon Dial met Ryan Little in early 2018.

They said he gave them a fair estimate so they hired him to do a large interior remodel of their home.

Little asked for over $11,000 up-front in a cashier's check.

The Dials paid and Little started to work... sort of. They say Little failed to show up when he said he would.

The Dials say the work that was done was clearly not right.

They asked for their money back, but Little refused. He stopped working on the house.

When the contractor tried to get his tools and trailer, the Dials wouldn't release them. Little called the cops to get them returned.

“Very, very violated- I am very hurt, I really did like this young man,” said Virginia Dial.

Recently, charges had been brought against Little and he turned himself in. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in jail.

"I really hate for anyone to have to go to jail for a business deal, but he kinda brought it on his own," said Gordon Dial.

News 4 tried to call Little on the two numbers we found, but no answer.

The Oklahoma Attorney General's Office says they have heard this story too many times before.

"It's certainly something that our team in the attorney general's office focuses on, unfortunately, all too often," said Derryberry.

Derryberry says when dealing with a contractor, don't hire ones that go door to door, make sure their phone numbers are in credible directories, and get referrals.

"Avoid contractors like Mr. Little that require an upfront large payment especially in cash or cashier's check," said Derryberry.

The Dials hired someone else to finish out their home but they won't forget the nightmare they went through.

"I'm not over it. I have accepted it, yes. There is nothing I can do about it but, yes, I would like to see him not do it to anybody else," said Gordon Dial.

Click here for more consumer information from the Attorney General's office.