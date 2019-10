× First Responders on scene of overturned delivery truck on Kilpatrick Turnpike

OKLAHOMA CITY – First responders are on the scene of a rollover accident involving a delivery truck at the I-35 exit of the Kilpatrick Turnpike. Drivers should avoid the area.

There is no word on how this accident occurred at this time.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

Fire crews and EMSA are on scene to assist the drivers.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.