Hundreds of vendors coming to Braum’s An Affair of the Heart

OKLAHOMA CITY – Hundreds of vendors will soon head to State Fair Park in Oklahoma City for one of the country’s largest contemporary craft shows.

Braum’s An Affair of the Heart is a handmade, boutique and gourmet market that began over 30 years ago in Oklahoma City.

34 years after it first began, it is now the largest and longest-running show of its kind in Oklahoma.

“We are incredibly grateful and humbled to see what our small little show with 60 booths and 800 attendees 34 years ago has grown into,” said Eleanor Blakeman, founding partner. “We have been blessed to be able to grow this show across Oklahoma and support so many small businesses, retailers and independent artists and craftsmen for over three decades.”

Organizers say this year’s show will feature about 1,200 booths of handmade, boutiques and gourmet food items. Vendors will come from more than 25 states to sell their items during the three-day event.

The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 18 and Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at State Fair Park. On Sunday, Oct. 20, the show will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $10 and each ticket is good for all three days.