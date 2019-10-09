× Iconic conference table used by T. Boone Pickens headed to governor’s Cabinet Room

STILLWATER, Okla. – A conference table used by the late T. Boone Pickens is headed to the Oklahoma governor’s Cabinet Room for the next decade.

Before his death last month, the well-known oilman and philanthropist sold the conference room table, which he used daily, and its 22 chairs to Gary and Claudia Humphreys. The Humphreys then donated the table set to Oklahoma State University.

According to the Oklahoma State University Foundation, Pickens designed and bought the table 14 years ago.

Pickens suffered health setbacks in January 2018 and announced he would be closing his hedge fund, BP Capital, to focus on private investments. He started downsizing his offices and no longer had room for the table.

“For now, the table I have long loved has to go. Come and take it and the history that goes with it,” Pickens said. “We put close to $75,000 into the table and 22 leather chairs that go with it. We’re starting at $25,000.”

The table is a four-pedestal behemoth, measuring 24 feet long by 5 feet wide, inlaid with golden cherry and walnut wood.

Humphreys purchased the set for $30,000.

“Thanks to the generosity of alumni Gary and Claudia Humphreys, Oklahoma State is honored to play a part in placing a historic piece from Boone Pickens’ legendary career in the Oklahoma State Capitol,” said OSU President Burns Hargis. “We are especially proud of the OSU Cowboy link between alumni Pickens, Humphreys and Gov. Kevin Stitt.”

“We are thankful for the generosity of the Humphreys family and honored to house this conference room table that is tied to the legacy of Mr. T. Boone Pickens,” Stitt said. “T. Boone Pickens is a successful entrepreneur, proud Oklahoman and generous philanthropist who has made a significant contribution through job creation and economic growth in our great state. Residing in the State Capitol, this table will be a signature piece to host Oklahoma’s thought leaders, decisionmakers and delegates from around the nation as they shape today’s policies and continue to make history.”

Pickens used to table to negotiate deals worth billions and hosted President George W. Bush, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, former Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant, former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez, musician Garth Brooks and cable television pioneer and philanthropist Ted Turner, among several others.

Stitt was the last VIP person to sit at the table who asked about it after reading an article in the Dallas Morning News.

Pickens died on September 11 at the age of 91.