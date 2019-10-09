× Landlord accused of breaking into Oklahoma City home, assaulting tenant

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a tenant’s home while she was sleeping and then assaulted her.

Just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a home near NE 50th and Martin Luther King in reference to a burglary.

When police arrived, they spoke with a woman who lived in the home, stating she was renting the residence from Brian Ellison, 37.

The woman said Ellison entered the home while she was sleeping and started going through her purse, asking about rent money.

According to a police report, the woman asked Ellison to leave but that’s when he allegedly grabbed her by the throat and pushed her onto a couch.

The victim said she was able to get Ellison out of the house but as she was trying to shut the door, he put his arms through the bars on the door and grabbed her shirt.

She was able to free herself, however, Ellison used a key to open the back door of the house and came back inside, pushing the woman to the ground.

The police report states Ellison then “just began to pace and walk around the inside of the house.”

He then left the property and was later arrested by police. He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of first-degree burglary.