Man arrested after allegedly assaulting Lazy E Arena referee

GUTHRIE, Okla. – A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a referee at the Lazy E Arena back in August.

On August 25, during the early morning hours, deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Lazy E Arena for an assault and battery call.

According to the Guthrie News Page, a referee says he was leaving the arena following the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s 35th Annual Ranch Rodeo when a contestant stopped him.

The referee recognized the man, Thomas Morgan, 37, of Idabel, and thought he wanted to talk about a call against Morgan’s team, Choctaw Ranch Team.

Morgan told the victim the wrong call was made and then allegedly assaulted the referee, who lost a tooth, suffered tears on his bottom lip and other injuries.

Morgan was arrested after a warrant was issued and he was in court on September 9. He pled not guilty to a charge of assault and battery on a referee and will be back in court on November 14.

