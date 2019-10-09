Officers kill suspect after he refuses to drop gun, OKC police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police say they were forced to shoot and kill a man at a metro apartment complex Wednesday when the suspect refused to drop his weapon.

Neighbors tell News 4 they heard terrifying screams before the officers even arrived.

Air Comforts Solutions Chopper 4 was over the scene Wednesday afternoon and spotted a pool of blood on the ground, a gun lying inches away and bullet holes through a car window.

Oklahoma City police say it all started at 2 p.m. at the Muntage Apartment Complex near NW 41st and Drexel.

A frantic and muffled call came into 911 about a man who was armed.

Two officers arrived to find a man standing in the parking lot.

Police say they ordered him to show them his hands, but instead the suspect showed a gun, pointing it straight at the officers.

The officers ordered him to drop it before an eruption of gunfire.

“It’s crazy,” a witness said. “It's usually quiet around here.”

The suspect was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.

A woman was also transported to the hospital, but police would not confirm whether or not she was involved in the disturbance that required officer presence.

Neighbors tell News 4 before the chaos they heard people arguing outside.

“It sounded like a hysterical scream,” Elizabeth Red Elk said.

Also at the scene was a gray van with busted out windows.

Police say the van was already there and damaged by the time officers arrived.

“It’s pretty terrifying,” Red Elk said. “I have two children that are very small.”

According to Oklahoma City police, neither one of the officers were injured. Both are on paid administrative leave.

Police have not released the suspect’s name or confirmed if he lived at the apartment complex.