OHP: Approximately 200 lbs. of trash recovered from Tenkiller Lake

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. – A trash cleanup dive from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Dive Team resulted in the recovery of around 200 lbs. of trash from Tenkiller Lake.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol posted about the dive on Facebook on Tuesday.

The dive team decided to do an evidence search scenario during their final two-day training of the summer and combined it with a trash cleanup dive in Party Cove.

Divers brought up around 200 lbs. of trash, mostly beer cans and bottles, along with several pairs of sunglasses and a Go-Pro camera.

“The Dive Team would like to encourage boaters to take your trash with you,” said OHP on Facebook.