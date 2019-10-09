OKC police need help finding missing & possibly endangered teen

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities need help locating a missing Oklahoma City teenager who is possibly endangered.

Su Hliang, 16, has been missing since Tuesday, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department news release.

Hliang was last seen Tuesday night at a school function at Northwest Classen High School. Earlier that day she went to school, then went to Metro Tech for a program, according to the news release.

Hliang is described as an Asian female with black hair and brown eyes, 5’2″ tall and 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a light gray or white shirt, light colored jeans and black Van’s shoes, the news release states.

Anyone who knows of Hliang’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.