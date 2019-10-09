Oklahoma attorney convicted of harboring fugitive is suspended

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma attorney who was convicted of harboring her fugitive boyfriend has now been suspended by the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

In September, 34-year-old Shelley Levisay entered a blind plea to harboring her former boyfriend and client, Adrian Gerdon. Gerdon was wanted at the time for a string of violent crimes.

Prosecutors say she helped hide him in a travel trailer in Cleveland County before a tip led investigators to the scene. Once there, they found Gerdon and a number of firearms.

Levisay testified that she had poor judgment and was abused by Gerdon.

Ultimately, Judge Thad Balkman said Levisay took an oath when she became an attorney to uphold the law, and he sentenced her to 100 hours of community service and a two-year suspended sentence.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma Supreme Court suspended Levisay from practicing law.

According to the Associated Press, Levisay has until Oct. 21 to contest the suspension, and until Nov. 19 to show why a final order of discipline shouldn't be imposed.