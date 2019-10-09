Officer-involved shooting investigated in OKC; two taken to hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

Police are in the area of the 3100 block of Northwest 41st Street in response to the shooting.

It was initially reported that the shooting did not involve an officer, but police officials later confirmed that officers were involved.

Police were called to the scene regarding a man with a gun at an apartment complex near Northwest 41st Street and Drexel, according to Sgt. Megan Morgan, assistant public information officer.

“The suspect was shot by officers and transported to a local hospital. Officers are all okay. We are not aware of any other shooting victims at this time,” Morgan said.

Two victims were transported to a hospital.

Gunshots struck some windows of vehicles parked at the scene.

The shooting may have resulted from a domestic disturbance, police said.

Neighbors told News 4 that they heard multiple shots fired.

Stay with News 4 as this story develops.