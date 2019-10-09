Oklahoma City school officials, police investigate threat

OKLAHOMA CITY -‪ Oklahoma City school officials say a threat was investigated this week.

Oklahoma City Public Schools posted about the incident on Facebook on Tuesday.

School officials say a Taft student called in a threat to Oklahoma City police who responded to the school.

Police identified students and determined the threat was not credible.

“Students involved will be disciplined according to our student code of conduct. We continue to take all threats seriously and any statement that might threaten or imitate a threat to our students is strictly prohibited,” said the district on Facebook.