Oklahoma deputies thwart possible shooting plot at Tulsa State Fair; gun found under ticket booth

TULSA, Okla. – A potential shooting plot at the Tulsa State Fair was stopped thanks to tips from the public and Tulsa County deputies.

Officials say the incident involved a group of five teens, ages 13-17, who were going to go to the fair last week to “settle the score” with another group.

Sgt. Mike Moore says a 16-year-old involved in one or two altercations last week was part of that group and possibly wanted revenge.

Deputies were alerted through Crime Stoppers tips from concerned parents about the group and a possible shooting threat.

The alleged shooting was supposed to take place Thursday night, but deputies stopped the group of teens at the gate of the fair when they arrived.

The teens did not have any guns on them, but say a gun was already inside the fair.

Deputies found a gun hidden under a ticket booth that was allegedly “part of the plan,” FOX 23 reports.

The 16-year-old was arrested and the four other teens were released to their parents.

