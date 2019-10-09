Oklahoma Humane Society launching mobile spay and neuter unit

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Humane Society is launching a new statewide initiative in hopes of increasing overall animal welfare across the state.

The statewide initiative includes the mobile spay and neuter unit, which allows local veterinarians and staff the ability to perform sustainable, low-cost spay and neuter surgeries in communities who may have limited opportunities for veterinary services.

Low-cost vaccinations, microchips and parasite preventatives will also be offered.

The unit will be on highways, byways and even gravel and dirt roads this October. Dates have not yet been announced.

To celebrate, the Oklahoma Humane Society will be hosting a family-friendly open house on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Oklahoma Humane Society Adoption Center at 7500 N. Western Ave. in Oklahoma City.