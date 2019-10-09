OU ROTC members begin 200-mile run to Dallas ahead of Red River Rivalry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - In a matter of days, Sooner fans will head south of the Red River for one of the biggest rivalries in college sports.

The No. 6 University of Oklahoma Sooners will take on the No. 11Texas Longhorns on Saturday, Oct. 12 in the Red River Showdown in Dallas.

This weekend, thousands of Oklahomans will head south along I-35 to head to the Cotton Bowl and the Texas State Fair in preparation for the big game.

However, a group of Naval ROTC students got a head start on the journey during the annual game ball run.

On Wednesday, the OU students received the game ball from OU head coach Lincoln Riley in order to begin their 200-mile run to Dallas.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on Oct. 12.