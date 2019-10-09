× Owasso teen killed in Wednesday morning crash

OWASSO, Okla. (KFOR) – The Department of Public Safety says a 17-year-old Owasso boy was killed, and two others were injured in a crash this morning on State Highway 20.

The crash occurred just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on SH20 at 177th East Avenue.

According to the report, two teens were traveling northbound on 177th East Ave., failed to yield at a stop sign, and were struck by a Freightliner going eastbound on SH20.

Officials say the teens were trapped in the vehicle for 1.5 hours and were extricated by the Jaws of Life.

Both the passenger and the truck driver were taken to St. Francis Hospital and treated and released.

The names of the teens have not been released.