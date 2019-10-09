Senior health and wellness centers coming to northeast, southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – City leaders say residents in northeastern and southwestern Oklahoma City will soon be able to visit senior health and wellness centers in their communities.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Council voted to approve locations for the third and fourth MAPS 3 Senior Health and Wellness Centers.

The third center will be at N.E. 36th St. and Lincoln Blvd. and will be located near a full-service grocery store.

The fourth center will be on Western Ave., just south of S.W. 134th St.

Organizers say the centers provide access to seniors to exercise equipment and programs, medical and wellness services, social spaces and recreational activities. The centers are designed to reflect the specific needs and desires of seniors in the nearby community.

The centers have spaces for exercise equipment, sports, heated fitness pools, classroom spaces, cafes, and locker rooms.

Officials say a fifth senior center is proposed as part of MAPS 4, along with a fund to provide scholarships to low-income seniors in order to use the centers.