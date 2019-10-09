× Sixth Annual ‘Brick-or-Treat’ event returns to Bricktown

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Bricktown Association and Downtown OKC Partnership will host the sixth annual Brick-or-Treat Halloween festival for kids in costume on October 28 in the Bricktown district of Oklahoma City.

From 4 to 7 p.m., parents and guardians are invited to bring their children to Bricktown to trick-or-treat at over 50 participating businesses.

Attendees can pick up an event map listing candy stops and programming throughout the district at Mickey Mantle Plaza of the Bricktown Ballpark.

The pumpkin-painting station facilitated by Pinot’s Palette will also be located on the plaza. All painting supplies will be provided and pumpkins will be available for a donation of $2-$5 per pumpkin with proceeds benefiting the Bricktown Association.

Additional programming around the plaza will include free photos by The SNL Photo Booth, interactive inflatable activities by the OKC Dodgers and Energy FC, mascots Brix and Brooklyn, Thunder Drummers, and more.

Disney’s Elsa, Star Wars’ Rey, and Marvel’s Spiderman will also be available for photos and visits during the event.

Brick-or-Treat participating businesses include:

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant

Domino’s Pizza

Insured Aircraft Title Service

Put A Cork In It

AC Hotel

Earl’s Rib Palace

JE Dunn Construction

Residence Inn

ACM@UCO

Embark Solutions

Johnson & Associates

Scissortail Gifts

All About Cha

Energy FC

Koch Communications

Sonic Drive-In

Bass Pro Shops

Federal Corporation

The Melting Pot

Springhill Suites

Brickopolis

Fuzzy’s Tacos

Mickey Mantle’s Steakhouse

Standley Systems

Bricktown Brewery

Hampton Inn

Oklahoma City Dodgers

Starbucks

Bricktown Candy Co.

Harkins Theatre

OKC Police Athletic League

Steelyard Apartments

Bricktown Parking

HeyDay Entertainment

Oklahoma City Police Department

Texadelphia

Bricktown Water Taxi

Hilton Garden Inn

Painted Door

Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill

The Bridge

Holiday Inn Express

Parish DeVaughn Injury Lawyers

Whiskey Chicks

Charleston’s Restaurant

Homewood Suites

Pearl’s Crabtown

Yucatan Taco Stand

Chesapeake Energy Arena

HUB OKC

Pinot’s Palette

Courtyard by Marriott

Hudsons Public House

Progressive Parking

The Criterion

Hyatt Place

Public Strategies

Brick-or-Treat is free and open to the public, and trick-or-treaters must be ages 14 or under and be in costume to receive free gifts or candy.

For more information about Brick-or-Treat, click here.