Sixth Annual ‘Brick-or-Treat’ event returns to Bricktown
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Bricktown Association and Downtown OKC Partnership will host the sixth annual Brick-or-Treat Halloween festival for kids in costume on October 28 in the Bricktown district of Oklahoma City.
From 4 to 7 p.m., parents and guardians are invited to bring their children to Bricktown to trick-or-treat at over 50 participating businesses.
Attendees can pick up an event map listing candy stops and programming throughout the district at Mickey Mantle Plaza of the Bricktown Ballpark.
The pumpkin-painting station facilitated by Pinot’s Palette will also be located on the plaza. All painting supplies will be provided and pumpkins will be available for a donation of $2-$5 per pumpkin with proceeds benefiting the Bricktown Association.
Additional programming around the plaza will include free photos by The SNL Photo Booth, interactive inflatable activities by the OKC Dodgers and Energy FC, mascots Brix and Brooklyn, Thunder Drummers, and more.
Disney’s Elsa, Star Wars’ Rey, and Marvel’s Spiderman will also be available for photos and visits during the event.
Brick-or-Treat participating businesses include:
- Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant
- Domino’s Pizza
- Insured Aircraft Title Service
- Put A Cork In It
- AC Hotel
- Earl’s Rib Palace
- JE Dunn Construction
- Residence Inn
- ACM@UCO
- Embark Solutions
- Johnson & Associates
- Scissortail Gifts
- All About Cha
- Energy FC
- Koch Communications
- Sonic Drive-In
- Bass Pro Shops
- Federal Corporation
- The Melting Pot
- Springhill Suites
- Brickopolis
- Fuzzy’s Tacos
- Mickey Mantle’s Steakhouse
- Standley Systems
- Bricktown Brewery
- Hampton Inn
- Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Starbucks
- Bricktown Candy Co.
- Harkins Theatre
- OKC Police Athletic League
- Steelyard Apartments
- Bricktown Parking
- HeyDay Entertainment
- Oklahoma City Police Department
- Texadelphia
- Bricktown Water Taxi
- Hilton Garden Inn
- Painted Door
- Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill
- The Bridge
- Holiday Inn Express
- Parish DeVaughn Injury Lawyers
- Whiskey Chicks
- Charleston’s Restaurant
- Homewood Suites
- Pearl’s Crabtown
- Yucatan Taco Stand
- Chesapeake Energy Arena
- HUB OKC
- Pinot’s Palette
- Courtyard by Marriott
- Hudsons Public House
- Progressive Parking
- The Criterion
- Hyatt Place
- Public Strategies
Brick-or-Treat is free and open to the public, and trick-or-treaters must be ages 14 or under and be in costume to receive free gifts or candy.
For more information about Brick-or-Treat, click here.